Ravens waive recently signed LB Ryan

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they waived inside linebacker Jake Ryan. The transaction comes just more than one month after Baltimore signed the 28-year-old.

The Ravens drafted linebackers Patrick Queen (LSU) and Malik Harrison (Ohio State) in the first and third rounds of the NFL draft, respectively, before officially signing Ryan to a one-year deal on May 4. The extra linebackers played a part in the decision to part ways with Ryan.

"Those two guys will kind of be roaming in there at those two linebacker spots, both base and sub, and we'll just see how much playing time they earn," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Queen and Harrison in late May. "We expect them to play a lot of football this year. We're really fired up about those two guys." Ryan appeared in just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season -- primarily on special teams -- after missing the entire 2018 campaign due to a torn ACL in his right knee sustained in training camp.

Ryan was Green Bay's fourth-round pick in 2015, and he registered 213 tackles in 43 games (27 starts) during the 2015-17 seasons with the Packers. --Field Level Media