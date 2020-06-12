Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sammy says SRH teammate reached out on racist nickname, drops demand for apology

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has revealed that an IPL teammate, who addressed him with a racist nickname, has reached out to assure him that he was "operating from a place of love" and he no longer wants an apology for what happened.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:18 IST
Sammy says SRH teammate reached out on racist nickname, drops demand for apology

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has revealed that an IPL teammate, who addressed him with a racist nickname, has reached out to assure him that he was "operating from a place of love" and he no longer wants an apology for what happened. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper had opened up about being called 'Kalu' -- a derogatory word to describe black people -- by his Sunrisers Hyderbad teammates and demanded an apology from the bunch earlier this week.

"I'm please to say that I've had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him," Sammy tweeted. "In hindsight, asking for apology, I shouldn't have even done that. If me and my team-mates have done something not intentionally, but now I realise that could be deemed or termed as something that could be hurtful to a team-mate of mine," he later told 'ESPNCricinfo'.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the player he is in touch with. "Don't get me wrong I'm not condoning what was done/said. I'm saying let's use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn't happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I'm confident & proud to be black. That will never change," Sammy said.

Sammy's allegation of being addressed with a racist a nickname was lent credence by an old social media post of his then SRH teammate Ishant Sharma in which 'Kalu' was used to identify the West Indian in a group photograph. Sammy said he has also reached out to Tom Moody, the Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, to discuss the issue.

"..I'm not going to sit down here and say, 'this guy is a racist.' No, that's not me. I am not in a position to do that. But what I could do is, use this platform and the conversations that me and these individuals may have, use it as an opportunity to shed light." The 36-year-old said even though he is aware of the offensive meaning of the word now, he doesn't really need an apology as he is comfortable with his identity. "I refuse to allow any other person to make me mentally feel less than who I am. So whether I get an apology or not, it doesn't change the mentality of how proud I am to be a black person, to be a black man. It doesn't change," he reasoned.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan names uncapped Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti in 29-player squad for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced the 29-member squad for the upcoming England tour in August-September which includes two uncapped players Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti. Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an o...

Contempt plea in HC against Delhi govt over videos of bodies at LNJP Hospital's COVID ward

A contempt petition was moved in the High Court on Friday against Delhi government, its Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital over news videos showing bodies in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. The c...

S Korea has 56 new COVID cases amid resurgence

South Korea is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a resurgence of the virus concentrated in the capital area. Figures released by South Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought nati...

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 6,397 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,25,933, the health ministry said on Friday. The new record single-day spike was reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020