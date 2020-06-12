Left Menu
We maybe have more responsibility because of the shared history of the Commonwealth so we need to find solutions that don’t build walls but rather build bridges.” Grevemberg said athlete protests have long been a part of the Commonwealth Games, citing the example of former Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman, who wrapped herself in the Aboriginal flag after winning the 200 and 400 metre races in the 1994 Games.

Commonwealth Games-Athletes to be allowed to take a knee in protest, says Games chief
Athletes competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will be allowed to take a knee in support of worldwide anti-racism movements, competition organizers said. Several major sports organizations have moved to allow protests at their events following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed athletes are still banned from protesting at the Olympic Games but Commonwealth Games organizers said they would respect people's rights to voice their opinions. "The movement is challenging all institutions to really look introspectively at what we can do to be fairer, freer, have better equality. Sport is no different," Commonwealth Games chief executive David Grevemberg told reporters on Thursday.

"We are comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation and we need to embrace it. We maybe have more responsibility because of the shared history of the Commonwealth so we need to find solutions that don't build walls but rather build bridges." Grevemberg said athlete protests have long been a part of the Commonwealth Games, citing the example of former Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman, who wrapped herself in the Aboriginal flag after winning the 200 and 400-meter races in the 1994 Games. Freeman went on to win the 400-meter race at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, afterward draping herself in both the Aboriginal and Australian flags.

"The reason her moment was so powerful at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 was because of what she did in Victoria in 1994," Grevemberg added.

