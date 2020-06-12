Indian GM Harikrishna to feature in Magnus Carlsen Tour

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna will feature in the Magnus Carlsen Tour later this month after he was invited to be a part of the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters tournament. World champion Carlsen heads the elite 12-player field for the online event to begin on June 20. Others in the fray are Fabiano Caruana, Ding Liren, Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Daniil Dubov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anish Giri, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov and Vladislav Artemiev. Harikrishna said he was delighted to have got the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best of the business. "I am happy to be invited to play in Chessable Masters which is part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour," the Indian No. 3 player (Elo rating 2719) told PTI.

"It is a great opportunity to play against the best chess players in the world. I hope to do well and play good chess," the world number 26 added. Harikrishna is also participating in the Sharjah Online chess tournament scheduled to begin on Friday.

This is the third leg of the Carlsen Tour and will be played on the rapid format with 15 minutes on the clock and 10 seconds increment for each move. Chess like other sports across the globe has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with several events being cancelled. Online events have been held during the lockdown period, including last month's Online Nations Cup.