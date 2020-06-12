NFL sets Juneteenth as league holiday

The NFL will observe June 19 -- known as Juneteenth -- as a league holiday and close league offices that day. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the holiday in an internal memo. "The power of this historical feat in our country's blemished history is felt each year, but there is no question that the magnitude of this event weighs even more heavily today in the current climate," Goodell wrote.

The memo continued: "This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted in the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed. It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future." The NFL, which last week committed to doing more to promote equality, pledged on Thursday to donate $250 million to social-justice causes over a 10-year period.

The league's actions come in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.