Vasant Raiji, India's oldest first-class cricketer, dies at 100

Raiji, also a cricket historian and chartered accountant, was 13 when India played its first Test match at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai. His Mumbai debut happened in 1941 when the team played Western India under the leadership of Vijay Merchant.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 09:39 IST
Vasant Raiji, who was India's oldest first-class cricketer at 100, died here in the wee hours of Saturday. Raiji was 100 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age," his son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati told PTI. Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score. He made his debut for a Cricket Club of India team that played Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur in 1939. His Mumbai debut happened in 1941 when the team played Western India under the leadership of Vijay Merchant. Raiji, also a cricket historian and chartered accountant, was 13 when India played its first Test match at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian skipper Steve Waugh had paid a courtesy visit to Raiji at his residence in January when he had turned 100.

It has been learnt that the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon..

