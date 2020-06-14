Secret sweep OG to win BLAST Bounty Hunt

Team Secret extended their dominant run by sweeping OG in Saturday's grand final of the $145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online tournament. It was Secret's fifth consecutive 3-0 win in a grand final this year, following victories at We Play! Pushka League Season 1: Division 1, Gamers Without Borders 2020, OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, and ESL One Birmingham 2020 -- Online: Europe and CIS.

Secret defeated OG in 30, 22 and 33 minutes and earned just over $50,000. The winning lineup for Secret featured Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen, Michal "Nisha" Jankowski, Ludwig "Zai" Wahlberg, Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat and captain Clement "Puppey" Ivanov.

OG had booked their spot in the grand final earlier Saturday with a swift 2-0 sweep against Team Nigma in 26 and 27 minutes in the lower bracket final. The playoffs-only event featured six teams, all of whom were invited, with Secret and OG both getting byes to the upper-bracket semifinals. All matches were best-of-three until Saturday's best-of-five grand final.

Rather than prize money based on finishing position, each team began with a $100,000 active cash pool: $20,000 each for Secret and OG and $15,000 for the other four teams. Each match winner took 40 percent of the opponent's active cash pool. There was also $45,000 available via bounty hunt, with prizes awarded for various accomplishments. BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 final standings and earnings:

1. Team Secret -- $50,067 2. OG -- $15,460

3. Team Nigma -- $18,090 4. Team Liquid -- $8,424

5. Alliance -- $12,560 6. Ninjas in Pyjamas -- $5,400

