Report: MLB, Turner reach $1B postseason TV deal

Major League Baseball has agreed to terms on a new $1 billion postseason television deal with Turner Sports, the New York Post reported Saturday. The exact terms and length of the contract are unknown, but it allows Turner to continue airing one of the league's championship series each October.

Turner's current deal, which ends after the 2021 season, was for $350 million per season, per the report. MLB and Turner Sports declined to comment on the Post's story.

Reports of the deal emerged while MLB and the Players Association are still trying to hammer out an agreement to play a modified 2020 season. --Field Level Media