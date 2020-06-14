Buccaneers' Brady works out with Deion Sanders' son

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame member got to spend the day learning the quarterback position from a future Hall of Famer. Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, shared his workouts with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Twitter on Saturday.

"Learning from the goat soaking up all the knowledge," the younger Sanders wrote. Shedeur Sanders is a four-star quarterback and the No. 12 pro-style QB in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite. He plays at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, and has nearly 25 scholarship offers. The schools include his dad's alma mater, Florida State, as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan.

Deion Sanders thanked Brady for spending time with his son, writing on Instagram, in part, "@tombrady I thank u, appreciate & love the man, The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF." Brady has been working out with his new Buccaneers teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.