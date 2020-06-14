Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, June 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of Sunday events:

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami

- - Dillon expected to race Sunday after son's birth

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon and wife Whitney welcomed their first child, the couple announced on social media Sunday morning. AUTORACING-NAS-DILLON-BABY, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Ohio State players sign coronavirus waiver Ohio State football players had to sign a waiver acknowledging COVID-19 risks before they could take part in voluntary workouts, The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-CORONAVIRUS-WAIVER, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA Tour: Coverage of final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

- - - - NBA

NBA players, staff to have COVID-19 tests every other day NBA teams will be tested every other day for the coronavirus beginning June 23 as the league prepares to resume the season, according to multiple reports.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CORONAVIRUS-TEST, Field Level Media - -

Lakers' Howard: 'No basketball' until reform The Los Angeles Lakers have their eye on an NBA championship when the season resumes next month, but center Dwight Howard said the team will have to do it without him.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-HOWARD, Field Level Media - - - -

NFL Buccaneers' Brady works out with Deion Sanders' son

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame member got to spend the day learning the quarterback position from a future Hall of Famer. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-SANDERS-BRADY, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of Sunday events: League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring Split (China)

CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe playoffs 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

CS:GO -- DreamHack Masters Spring - North America playoffs League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Summer Split

Call of Duty League, Week 9 -- Minnesota "homestand" League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split

Overwatch League, Week 19 - -

MoOz to replace StingeR on beastcoast active roster Steven "StingeR" Vargas stepped down from the active roster of beastcoast's Dota 2 team, the organization announced.

ESPORTS-DOTA-BEASTCOAST, Field Level Media - -

Ex-SMASH players seek new team The players formerly on the roster of SMASH Esports said they're staying together and are looking for a new team.

ESPORTS-CSGO-SMASH-ROSTER, Field Level Media - -

Boise State's Haskell named college esports coach of year Chris "Doc" Haskell of Boise State has been named the National Association of Collegiate Esports Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

ESPORTS-OTHER-HASKELL, Field Level Media