Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Commissioner hails 'phenomenal start' to PGA Tour return

Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 shutdown was off to a phenomenal start and that he will share information about its safety measures with other sports looking to restart play. Monahan, speaking at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, said any changes to the Tour's safety plan going forward would be slight adjustments as opposed to an overhaul.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 07:43 IST
Golf-Commissioner hails 'phenomenal start' to PGA Tour return

Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 shutdown was off to a phenomenal start and that he will share information about its safety measures with other sports looking to restart play.

Monahan, speaking at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, said any changes to the Tour's safety plan going forward would be slight adjustments as opposed to an overhaul. "There is more work to be done, but this is a phenomenal start to our return," Monahan said. "There's no question about it.

"It's gone about as well as we could have hoped for. I'm proud of our team for that." The field that assembled at Colonial, which was closed to fans to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, was worthy of a major championship, featuring the top five in the world rankings and 16 of the top 20.

Daniel Berger emerged from a tightly-bunched leaderboard to win the tournament after beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a playoff. Monahan praised the players for adapting to the new safety protocols and said there was a sigh of relief when pre-tournament tests of the golfers and caddies came back negative.

With the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League working towards resuming their seasons and Major League Baseball yet to start its delayed campaign, Monahan said he will be happy to share information about the Tour's safety measures. "We'll share everything that we've learned and how we're applying our protocols, and I would imagine some of those calls will happen over the next several days," he added.

The PGA Tour will now head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for next week's RBC Heritage.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kongs Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has report...

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service IPS officers on Monday. Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made C...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020