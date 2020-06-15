Left Menu
La Liga: Real Madrid secure 3-1 win over Eibar

Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 win against Eibar in the ongoing La Liga at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano here on Sunday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:40 IST
Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 win against Eibar. (Photo/ Real Madrid Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 win against Eibar in the ongoing La Liga at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano here on Sunday. Both the clubs were playing their first match after the resumption of La Liga, which returned to action on June 12.

Real Madrid completely dominated Eibar in the first half. Toni Kroos just took four minutes to hand his side a one-goal lead. Eden Hazard was also back in action and was heavily involved in the early attacks for the home side. Eibar looked for a quick reply, but Madrid controlled the game with long spells of possession.

The hosts doubled the lead with the help of Sergio Ramos' stunning strike in the 30th minute. Seven minutes later, Marcelo Vieira netted a goal, taking the scoreline to 3-0. In the second half, Eibar succeeded in cutting the deficit as Pedro Bigas scored the opening goal for his side. However, Eibar failed to capitalize on the same as they could not score more goals.

Real Madrid hold the second spot on the La Liga points table with 59 points, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona. (ANI)

