RB Elliott, several Cowboys and Texans players contract COVID-19

In subsequent tweets, Elliott wrote that Arceneaux "only confirmed" the positive test, and that his agent "didn't break the story to the media." HIPAA does not apply to media reporting of injuries or health status, including injury reports, but protects players from having their information shared by medical providers and insurers.

Updated: 16-06-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:33 IST
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of several NFL players in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus. NFL Network reported Monday that multiple players for the Houston Texans and Cowboys tested positive. Pro Football Talk later reported four total players between the two teams tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed his client tested positive. The Cowboys issued a statement regarding privacy laws that prohibit the team from providing further information. "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the release said.

Elliott himself appeared to be upset with the information getting out, tweeting "HIPAA ??" in reference to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that governs privacy of medical information. In subsequent tweets, Elliott wrote that Arceneaux "only confirmed" the positive test and that his agent "didn't break the story to the media."

HIPAA does not apply to media reporting of injuries or health status, including injury reports, but protects players from having their information shared by medical providers and insurers. Teams have not been training together this offseason, with access to facilities limited to coaches and players recovering from injuries requiring rehabilitation.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller previously tested positive for COVID-19 but said recently he has fully recovered. Elliott, who turns 25 in July, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time NFL rushing champion (2016, 2018).

The NFL is scheduled to open training camps on July 28. The Cowboys are one of four teams not required to report on that day and can report earlier to prepare for the preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

