Astros' Verlander (groin surgery) resumes throwing off mound

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander has resumed throwing off of a mound as he continues his recovery from March groin surgery. Verlander, who had an operation on his right groin on March 17, posted on Instagram on Monday with a video of him throwing off a mound, along with the caption, "Ready. Let's go!!"

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Verlander resumed throwing in April. He had battled soreness in the groin during spring training, limiting him to two appearances in March before the operation. He said previously he was nearly fully recovered from a lat strain. The 37-year-old went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 34 start last season while winning his second Cy Young. He also won in 2011 -- and claimed AL MVP honors -- when he finished 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA for the Detroit Tigers.

The MLB season's status amid the coronavirus pandemic remains up in the air, with contentious negotiations between the league and its players yet to find a resolution.