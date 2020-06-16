Empire, Vikin.gg, Liquid open strong at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Empire, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid each opened with a victory on Monday as the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Beyond Epic event kicked off. Empire and Vikin.gg each won via sweep -- handling Alliance and Team Unique, respectively, by a 2-0 margin -- while Liquid rallied past Ninjas in Pyjamas for a 2-1 victory.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. Teams that score 2-0 victories will earn three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 will earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which will begin June 25. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

Empire dispatched Alliance with victories of 41 minutes on red and 42 minutes on blue. Alexey "Smiling Knight" Sviridov posted a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 8/0.5/16, while Alexander "lightless" Potapenko had a KDA ratio of 12/1.5/11.5. Vikin.gg downed Unique in 55 and 41 minutes, both on blue, with Indji "Shad" Lub leading the charge with a KDA ratio of 13/1/16. It was the only match of the day from Group A.

NiP took the first map from Liquid in 53 minutes on blue, but Liquid rebounded in 41 minutes on blue and 44 on red to close out victory. Michael "miCKe" Vu and Maximilian "qojqva" Brocker set the pace for Liquid with nearly identical KDA ratios (8.3/4.7/12 for miCKe, 9.0/4.7/12 for qojqva). Play continues Tuesday with three more matches:

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Empire Team Nigma vs. OG

Alliance vs. Team Liquid Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A 1. Vikin.gg, 1-0, 2-0, 3

T2. B8, 0-0, 0-0, 0 T2. OG, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Team Nigma, 0-0, 0-0, 0 T2. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Team Unique, 0-1, 0-2, 0 Group B

1. Team Empire, 1-0, 2-0, 3 2. Team Liquid, 1-0, 2-1, 2

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1, 1-2, 1 T4. FlyToMoon, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T4. Virtus.pro, 0-0, 0-0, 0 6. Alliance, 0-1, 0-2, 0

--Field Level Media