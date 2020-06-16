Left Menu
Report: 49ers extend Shanahan's contract through 2025

Shanahan is now under contract through 2025 and is one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches, according to Schefter, who added that the deal was figured out quickly between Shanahan and Niners owner Jed York. Shanahan, 40, helped San Francisco go 13-3 and reach the Super Bowl last season, his third with the team since he was hired in February 2017.

The San Francisco 49ers are giving head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract in place of the final three years remaining on his deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Shanahan is now under contract through 2025 and is one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches, according to Schefter, who added that the deal was figured out quickly between Shanahan and Niners owner Jed York.

Shanahan, 40, helped San Francisco go 13-3 and reach the Super Bowl last season, his third with the team since he was hired in February 2017. He initially joined the 49ers on a six-year deal, a rare length of contract, particularly for a first-time head coach. The 49ers went 6-10 in Shanahan's first season before slipping to 4-12 in 2018, when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a Week 3 knee injury.

With Garoppolo healthy last season, San Francisco opened the season 8-0 and eventually finished as the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers led the Chiefs by 10 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV before Kansas City rallied. Before joining the Niners, Shanahan had been an offensive coordinator for Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington and Houston.

General manager John Lynch also signed a six-year contract when he joined the 49ers with Shanahan in 2017. York said in January he planned to extend the deals of both Shanahan and Lynch this offseason. --Field Level Media

