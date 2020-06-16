76ers look for 3rd title in NBA 2K League's Tipoff event

Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 07:29 IST
76ers GC sit 0-6 in the NBA 2K League through the first six weeks of the regular season, but they will get a chance for a bit of redemption when The Tipoff tournament starts Tuesday. The 76ers are the two-time defending Tipoff champions, having won the event at the start of the NBA 2K League's first two seasons, 2018 and '19.

This year's Tipoff tourney was scheduled for March 24-28 before the coronavirus put the beginning of the season on hold. The NBA 2K League finally began action May 3, and six weeks of remote play were completed before action will pause for The Tipoff.

The league's 23 teams were divided into seven groups for the event's pool-play stage, which will run Tuesday and Wednesday. Groups 1 through 5 each have three teams, and each team will play the other teams in the group twice. Groups 6 and 7 each have four teams, and each team will play two other teams in the group twice.

The seven group winners as well as the group runner-up with the best record will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three, including the final on Friday. The tiebreakers for group placement are, in order:

1. Winning percentage within group of pool play rounds 2. Head-to-head record within group

3. Average points differential within group 4. Average points scored within group

5. Technical fouls accumulated throughout the NBA 2K League regular season 6. Random draw

The champion of the $160,000 event will receive $70,000. The runner-up will get $50,000, with the two losing semifinalists each receiving $20,000. The 76ers (0-6) will compete in Group 1 with NetsGC (4-3) and Pistons GT (1-7) on Tuesday.

"We are ready to defend our back-to-back Tipoff Tournament titles," 76ers head coach Jeff Terrell said. "We are improving as a team and we feel confident in our gameplay and abilities. I am eager to see how Radiant plays during this tournament. He is ready to get out there and show the world who he really is. This is a great opportunity for our team to continue making history." The runaway NBA 2K League leaders, Raptors Uprising GG (9-0), were drawn in Group 6 along with Blazer5 Gaming (4-5), Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai (4-4) and Lakers Gaming (1-8). The Raptors will be in action Wednesday against Blazer5 and the Lakers.

Tipoff action will air live on ESPN2 nightly, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday, at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Canada's Sportsnet will broadcast the Tuesday night slate. All matches will be available on ESPN's digital platforms as well as the NBA 2K League's YouTube and Twitch channels. Following The Tipoff, NBA 2K League regular-season play will resume next week with remote action play continuing at least through the end of Week 11 (July 14-17).

NBA 2K League Tipoff groups Group 1

T1. 76ers GC, 0-0 T1. NetsGC, 0-0

T1. Pistons GT, 0-0 Group 2

T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0 T1. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 0-0 Group 3

T1. Grizz Gaming, 0-0 T1. Pacers Gaming, 0-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 0-0 Group 4

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 0-0 T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-0

T1. Magic Gaming, 0-0 Group 5

T1. Bucks Gaming, 0-0 T1. Heat Check Gaming, 0-0

T1. Knicks Gaming, 0-0 Group 6

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0 T1. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 0-0

T1. Lakers Gaming, 0-0 T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0

Group 7 T1. Cavs Legion GC, 0-0

T1. Hornets Venom GT, 0-0 T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 0-0

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 0-0 --Field Level Media

