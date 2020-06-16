Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diack at corruption trial: I should have been more vigilant

Both father and son are being tried on corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges. Asked by his own defense at the hearing whether he should have been more vigilant during his IAAF presidency that ended in 2015, the 87-year-old Diack replied: “Undoubtedly.” The court heard allegations that Papa Massata Diack used his IAAF marketing role and powers given to him by his father to siphon off sponsorship revenues.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:23 IST
Diack at corruption trial: I should have been more vigilant

Former IAAF president Lamine Diack said at his corruption trial that he should have kept a tighter rein on the athletics governing body that prosecutors allege became a nest of malfeasance under his watch. The fourth day of the six-day trial largely focused on allegations that Diack enabled his son who worked as an IAAF marketing consultant to cream off millions of dollars from sponsors.

Diack was the IAAF president for nearly 16 years. The son, Papa Massata Diack, lives in Senegal and is being tried in his absence. Both father and son are being tried on corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges.

Asked by his own defense at the hearing whether he should have been more vigilant during his IAAF presidency that ended in 2015, the 87-year-old Diack replied: “Undoubtedly.” The court heard allegations that Papa Massata Diack used his IAAF marketing role and powers given to him by his father to siphon off sponsorship revenues. One contract alone, with Russian bank VTB, allegedly enabled the son to turn a profit of about $10 million, or around one-third the value of the deal. The IAAF lawyer said the bulk of the revenues from that contract “evaporated,” much of it into the son's hands, and that only one quarter of the $28 million paid by VTB ended up in the governing body's coffers. The IAAF is hoping to recoup 41 million euros ($46 million) in lost revenues via the court.

Again, as was the case last week when he was also questioned at length, Diack's testimony was often inaudible and sometimes confused. “Speak in the microphone, for the love of God,” Diack's defense lawyer, William Bourdon, gently admonished his client as he was questioned about a sponsorship deal his son struck with an Indian firm.

Diack said he couldn't remember the details of some payments. “I am starting to become an old nail,” he said.

The trial concludes on Thursday, at which point the judge should announce when to expect the verdict..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FDA warns against co-administration of remdesivir with CQ or HCQ for COVID-19 patients

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA warned healthcare providers against co-administration of Gilead Sciences remdesivir, which received emergency use authorization for COVID-19 patients, along with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychlo...

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003. Attorney General William Barr directed the feder...

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020