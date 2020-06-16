Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skateboarding-It's okay to fall, says Sky Brown after horror injury

Sky Brown says she wanted to send a message that "falling is part of life" when the 11-year-old skateboarder shared a video of her fall from a training ramp that left her with skull fractures earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 09:33 IST
Skateboarding-It's okay to fall, says Sky Brown after horror injury

Sky Brown says she wanted to send a message that "falling is part of life" when the 11-year-old skateboarder shared a video of her fall from a training ramp that left her with skull fractures earlier this month. Brown, who is hoping to become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian next year, was airlifted to hospital where she was unresponsive on arrival. She also broke bones in her left hand, but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I just thought: on social media, everything is perfect," Brown, who posted a video of the accident on Instagram, told the BBC. "People might think I'm Supergirl or something but I want to show sometimes you're going to fall. I want to spread the message that it's OK to fall sometimes, you are going to fall, Beyonce is going to fall, all your heroes are going to fall.

"I wanted to show you've got to get back up and keep on going. Falling is part of life and that can't stop what you're doing." Brown hopes to replace swimmer Margery Hinton as Britain's youngest Olympian at the Tokyo Games next year. Hinton was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FDA warns against co-administration of remdesivir with CQ or HCQ for COVID-19 patients

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA warned healthcare providers against co-administration of Gilead Sciences remdesivir, which received emergency use authorization for COVID-19 patients, along with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychlo...

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003. Attorney General William Barr directed the feder...

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020