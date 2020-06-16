Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roberts resigns as Cricket Australia CEO, Hockley given interim charge

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on Tuesday and was replaced by T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role, the change coming at a time when the Board is under severe financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:01 IST
Roberts resigns as Cricket Australia CEO, Hockley given interim charge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on Tuesday and was replaced by T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley in an interim role, the change coming at a time when the Board is under severe financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CA chairman Earl Eddings announced the decision via live stream, saying the Board needed fresh leadership to move on from the disruption that engulfed the organization in the past few months.

"The CA Board has accepted his resignation and announced the appointment of Nick Hockley, currently Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup, as Interim Chief Executive, effective immediately," the CA said in a statement. The leadership change comes ahead of an operational reset for the organization to be detailed later in the week. "Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and – in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19," Eddings said in the statement.

"The entire cricket community has been affected and difficult decisions have been – and will continue to be necessary – to ensure that cricket at every level is in the best shape it can be now and in the future." Eddings thanked Roberts for his service to cricket during his eight years at CA, initially as a board member and more recently as Chief Executive. "Kevin has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018, and particularly during the challenges of the past few months," Eddings said. "He is a man of principle who has always put the best interests of cricket first. We wish him all the best for his future." Roberts, who had been appointed on a three-year term to replace James Sutherland in October 2018, leaves his post after just 20 months at the helm. He had taken over when Australian cricket was still grappling with the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

The 47-year-old was contracted until the end of 2021 but has fallen out of favor with the CA board. Roberts was among the first to say that the fate of the T20 World Cup in October-November is uncertain due to the pandemic, leading to intense speculation on whether the event will go ahead. However, the ICC has held back on taking a final call and the chances of the tournament happening have increased because of Australia's success in flattening the infection curve. Roberts said: "It's been a privilege to lead and serve the sport I love as CEO of Cricket Australia... I'm proud of what we've achieved together. As a lifelong and passionate member of the cricket community, I look forward to seeing the game thrive into the future." The English-born Hockley oversaw the successful women's T20 World Cup in February and March that culminated with Australia's win in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG on March 8, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic brought world cricket to a halt.

Hockley was previously CA's head of commercial projects between 2015 and 2017 before taking on the T20 World Cup role. He previously worked on the 2015 men's ODI World Cup in Australia and spent six years with the London Olympics organizing committee before that. Cricket Australia has been at the receiving end over after its financial issues came to light in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

CA has faced stiff opposition from The Australian Players' Association and a few state bodies over its cost-cutting and financial projections during the health crisis. The body, which stood down more than 200 staff on 20 percent pay until June end, secured a loan of USD 50 million last month to cover the losses if India doesn't tour Australia in the summer.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscars delayed to April due to movie industry coronavirus chaos; Avatar' sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai homeBollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of the Indian cricket captai...

NZ confirms two new cases ending coronavirus free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.The new infections are a set back to New Zealand, which lifted a...

FDA warns against co-administration of remdesivir with CQ or HCQ for COVID-19 patients

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA warned healthcare providers against co-administration of Gilead Sciences remdesivir, which received emergency use authorization for COVID-19 patients, along with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychlo...

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003. Attorney General William Barr directed the feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020