Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our pace attack can challenge any team: West Indies assistant coach Estwick

"The other thing is they're now understanding fast bowling, they're getting to the age, Kemar and Shannon, where they're leading the attack, they're very, very experienced," he said. "Jason Holder has become a lot better Test match bowler in the last two years, Alzarri Joseph is now beginning to show his potential.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:16 IST
Our pace attack can challenge any team: West Indies assistant coach Estwick

The West Indies pace battery can challenge any team, according to assistant coach Roddy Estwick, who reckons the current attack could shape up to a lethal force reminiscent of the famed Caribbean bowling of the past. Estwick said the team has worked on its fitness, which was a key factor in the success of the ferocious West Indies pace attack of '70 and '80s, but insisted the current crop needs to "forge their own identity." "We're beginning to get blessed with fast bowlers again in the West Indies, so that's an exciting time for us," Estwick was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"What we've done is improve our fitness. That's one of the key things. If you look back in the 80s, that's one thing the fast bowlers had, was fitness," he added. Armed with a strong pace attack, comprising the likes of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and captain Jason Holder, West Indies are set to take on hosts England in a three-match Test series, starting July 8 in Southampton. "The other thing is they're now understanding fast bowling, they're getting to the age, Kemar and Shannon, where they're leading the attack, they're very, very experienced," he said.

"Jason Holder has become a lot better Test match bowler in the last two years, Alzarri Joseph is now beginning to show his potential. So we've got four fast bowlers where we can challenge any team in the world," he added. The West Indies team beat England at home last year to claim the Wisden Trophy with Roach leading the pace attack.

The 58-year-old said the team is looking forward to the series to see how the speedsters perform. "The fast bowling is very key to us. Shannon, Jason, Alzarri, Kemar. The four big fast bowlers, they're here but what we've [also] got on this tour is a group of youngsters coming through: Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas, Anderson Phillip," he said.

"Once we've improved that fitness, we can maintain pressure right through the day - before we tended to flag a little bit - and while our fitness continues to improve, that's going to be key for us. If we can get that fitness and match sharpness up again, we'll be ready to challenge the English batters," Estwick added. The series will mark the resumption of the international cricket which has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Concerns mount as Lebanon struggles to take first steps out of crisis

Lebanon is struggling to take the first steps out of a deep financial crisis, with hopes of reforms getting underway shaken by what government critics say is a sectarian carve-up of state jobs that have shown the political elites reluctance...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

Jamie Chadwick, the first champion of the all-female W Series, may not be back to defend her title next year after securing a coveted seat in the Regional European Formula Three championship.The 22-year-old Briton announced on Tuesday she i...

Using 2 luxurious hotels as COVID facility 'advisable and feasible': Expert panel tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by an expert committee of doctors that it was advisable and infrastructurally feasible to use two luxurious hotels here -- Hotel Surya and Hotel Crowne Plaza -- as extended COVID-19 facilities. The two-memb...

Travellers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

Twenty-one travellers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaiis coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats, a member of the group said Monday. Kendra Carter said some of the harassment involved death thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020