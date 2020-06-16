Pink ball Test in Australia will be challenging: Rohit Sharma

Left Menu
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that the pink ball Test match in Australia will be challenging for him.

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that the pink ball Test match in Australia will be challenging for him. India is scheduled to play Australia in December, with the second Test being a day-night fixture in Adelaide from December 11.

The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively. Rohit was having a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans' queries amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When he was asked about his preparations for the pink ball Test in Australia by a fan, Rohit replied, "will be challenging for sure." Australia has finalised Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney for the four-match Test series against India later this year.

During the interaction with fans, Rohit also said that he enjoys seeing Australian star batsman Steve Smith and England cricketer Jason Roy bat. Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

