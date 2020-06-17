Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fan groups protest fake crowd noise in soccer amid pandemic

In an open letter on the day the English Premier League resumes and UEFA decides on rescheduling the Champions League, the fan groups say that “augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans.” When the Bundesliga resumed last month, German broadcasters started offering TV viewers a choice between live sound from the empty stadiums or a soundtrack of recorded fan chants mixed by a producer to accompany the action.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:42 IST
Fan groups protest fake crowd noise in soccer amid pandemic

An alliance of soccer fan groups across 16 European nations launched a campaign Wednesday against artificial crowd noise being used on broadcasts of games held in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter on the day the English Premier League resumes and UEFA decides on rescheduling the Champions League, the fan groups say that “augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans.” When the Bundesliga resumed last month, German broadcasters started offering TV viewers a choice between live sound from the empty stadiums or a soundtrack of recorded fan chants mixed by a producer to accompany the action. TV channels showing the games internationally have often picked a feed with artificial noise, without offering their local viewers the choice.

Video games company EA Sports is supplying similar crowd noise, drawn from its own archive of recordings, for broadcasts of Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League. “Empty stadia are a direct consequence of a public health crisis that has impacted every single one of us and the absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences,” said the fans' letter, released by umbrella group Football Supporters Europe.

The fan groups have also called for supporters to be given a voice in consultations about when and how it's safe to allow fans to return to stadiums amid the pandemic. They also call for involvement in reforms to make soccer more economically sustainable in a system they brand “flawed, unfair, and unsustainable.”.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa warns its $10 billion bailout deal is in jeopardy

German airline Lufthansa warned on Wednesday that it might need to apply for protection from creditors if its state-backed bailout deal failed to win sufficient support at a shareholder vote on June 25. Its statement came after German billi...

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...

Kerala's Chellanam village continues to strike against incompletion of seawall in sea erosion-prone area

Residents of Chellanam village in Kochi continue to strike against the incompletion of seawall during the monsoon season in the sea erosion-prone area. A coastal stretch of more than a kilometre between Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and Companip...

COVID-19: Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it has partnered with CARE India to provide food and other essentials to underprivileged and vulnerable groups as part of its commitment of Rs 100 crore towards various COVID-19 relief programmes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020