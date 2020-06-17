Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Jones finally handed England cap, 50 years after sole appearance

Jones, now 81, appeared for England against the Rest of the World XI in 1970, but the fixture's status as an official test match was subsequently downgraded by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to award cap number 696 -- the next available number, following Zak Crawley's debut in November 2019.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:46 IST
Cricket-Jones finally handed England cap, 50 years after sole appearance

It was a long wait but former Glamorgan batsman Alan Jones has finally got his hands on an England cap, 50 years to the day after his sole appearance. Jones, now 81, appeared for England against the Rest of the World XI in 1970, but the fixture's status as an official test match was subsequently downgraded by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to award cap number 696 -- the next available number, following Zak Crawley's debut in November 2019. A virtual ceremony was held on Wednesday featuring ECB chairman Colin Graves, current England skipper Joe Root and former England captain Tony Lewis, Jones's county team mate.

"Alan's achievements on and off the cricket field are something to be celebrated, so I'm delighted that we can mark the 50th anniversary of his England appearance in this way," Graves said in a statement. "While the record books may not show Alan as a capped international cricketer, the ECB wanted to recognise his England appearance and celebrate his remarkable career as a player, coach and administrator by awarding him England cap number 696."

Many will say its well-deserved. Jones scored 36,049 runs in first class cricket, the most by a player not to play an official test match.

He was part of Glamorgan's title-winning side of 1969 and was named among Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in 1978. "I am very grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen," Jones said. "I never expected it now because 50 years is a long time. Being England's number 696 will stay with me for ever now."

While a proud moment for Jones, he might not look back on his performance too fondly. He was dismissed for five and nought by South Africa seamer Mike Procter, both times caught behind by India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer. Root said Jones was now part of a "very special family".

"I hope it's not too long before we can welcome Alan to an England match to congratulate him in person," he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda decides to hold presidential election in early 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Uganda has decided to hold a presidential election between 10 January and 8 February 2021, authorities said on Tuesday, highlighting the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a news report by Defence Web.The election commission chairm...

Cricket to resume in South Africa on June 27 with innovative event, confirms CSA

Cricket is set to resume in South Africa on June 27 as the countrys board CSA on Wednesday announced the launch of an innovative competition titled 3TCricket, where three teams will play in a single match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ac...

Bayern coach Flick the key to latest Bundesliga triumph

Bayern Munich effectively won the Bundesliga title in November when it appointed Hansi Flick as coach. Flick restored the joy of playing to a side that was uncertain and unbalanced under previous coach Niko Kovac, tightened a defense that w...

With ICC dragging its feet on T20 World Cup, it's BCCI vs Manohar once again

Livid with the International Cricket Council for continuing to put off a decision on the fate of this years T20 World Cup, the BCCI has accused outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar of deliberately dragging his feet on the issue. With Cricket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020