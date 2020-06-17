Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roland-Garros 2020 to held from September 21 to October 11

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Wednesday announced that this year's Roland-Garros tournament will be played over three weeks, with qualifying events commencing from September 21.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:26 IST
Roland-Garros 2020 to held from September 21 to October 11
Roland-Garros logo . Image Credit: ANI

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Wednesday announced that this year's Roland-Garros tournament will be played over three weeks, with qualifying events commencing from September 21. The Parisian Grand Slam has been granted an extra week of competition, which means the qualifying tournament can be played from September 21.

"After the decision to postpone the Roland-Garros tournament to September 20- October 4 and the ensuing discussions with the international tennis authorities, the new international schedule drawn up by the ATP, WTA and ITF has granted the Roland-Garros tournament an extra week of competition," the organisers said in a statement. The main draw will be played from September 27 to October 11.

"In a bid to act responsibly, the FFT is now working with the French government to prepare for the tournament and set out suitable measures that will ensure the health and safety of all people present. All options will be considered and are susceptible to change," the statement added. On March 17, FFT had Roland Garros postponed the tournament till September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are delighted that our discussions with the various international tennis authorities have allowed us to extend the 2020 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament to three weeks. In the current, difficult climate, we are well aware that it is a privilege to be able to hold Roland-Garros in its usual format. Especially since the qualifying tournament will help to financially support a category of professional players who have been severely affected by this unprecedented crisis," said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that US Open will be played from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors. He also said robust testing will be conducted to ensure that the tournament goes ahead smoothly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Panama extends suspension of international flights due to coronavirus

Panamas civil aviation authority said it will extend a suspension of international flights by a month due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement on Wednesday.The additional month of suspended flights begins on June 22 and will ...

France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday.The E...

North East Delhi violence: Safoora Zargar moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA -- moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against ...

13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020