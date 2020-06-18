Left Menu
Cardinals' Murray plans to kneel for national anthem

Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Murray, 22, won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season after passing for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last season.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 02:40 IST
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plans to show support of the recent protests of police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling for the national anthem this season. "I'll be kneeling," Murray said Wednesday, via the team website. "I stand for what's right. That's the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What's been going on is completely wrong. I'll definitely be taking a knee."

Murray's comments come on the heels of athletes speaking their mind following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones.

Murray, 22, won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season after passing for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last season. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma also rushed for 544 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media

