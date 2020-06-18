Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA coaches union expresses concerns over Orlando plan

The NBA coaches' union is concerned that the league's return-to-play setup at Walt Disney World Resort will risk their members' health and hurt their future job prospects.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 06:10 IST
NBA coaches union expresses concerns over Orlando plan

The NBA coaches' union is concerned that the league's return-to-play setup at Walt Disney World Resort will risk their members' health and hurt their future job prospects. At the end of what will be a four-plus-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA will have 22 of its 30 teams resume action at the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla., with training camp due to run July 9-29 and games to commence on July 30.

All players and staffers will essentially be quarantined for the duration of their stay in the NBA's "bubble" while undergoing regular COVID-19 testing. The National Basketball Coaches Association is questioning the details of the "bubble" protocols, particularly whether the league's oldest head coaches will be permitted to execute all of their regular duties.

The San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, who is 71 years old; the Houston Rockets' Mike D'Antoni, 69; and the New Orleans Pelicans' Alvin Gentry, 65, all fall in the age bracket that is viewed as being at risk to severe consequences if they contract the coronavirus. In a statement to ESPN, the union wrote, "The health and safety of all NBA coaches is our main concern. However, we are also concerned with a coach's opportunity to work and to not have their ability to secure future jobs be severely jeopardized. The league assured us that a coach will not be excluded solely because of age.

"We feel the medical review process is designed to flag only those individuals who pose significant threats of substantial harm to themselves that cannot be reduced or eliminated by the NBA's considerable steps to create a healthy and safe atmosphere in Orlando. "Adam (Silver) and the NBA have created a situation in Orlando that is likely far safer than in our coaches' home markets. Absent a significant threat, we believe a coach should be able to understand and assume their individual risks, waive liability, and coach in Orlando."

Silver had said initially in a TNT interview on June 5, "There are people involved in this league, particularly coaches, who are obviously older people. ... We're going to have to work through protocols, for example, and it may be certain coaches may not be able to be the bench coach. "They may have to maintain social distancing protocols, and maybe they can be in the front of a room, a locker room ... with a whiteboard, but when it comes to actual play, we're not going to want them that close to players in order to protect them."

However, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the NBACA, subsequently spoke with Silver. "(Silver) admitted that he jumped the gun with his statement to TNT," Carlisle told ESPN. "The health and safety of our coaches is first and foremost. It's entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60s or 70s could be healthier than someone in their 30s or 40s.

"The conversation should never be solely about a person's age. Adam assured me that we would work through this together to help determine what is both safe and fair for all of our coaches." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Sprint star Coleman facing ban after another whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next years Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. The...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nations largest social gathering by far ...

Rugby-NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

New Zealand womens rugby received another boost on Thursday with the majority of the world champion national sevens squad released to return to domestic rugby including making rare appearances for their local clubs. The novel coronavirus ou...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka. Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Sunil Valyapure have been announced as the BJP candidates.However, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020