Left Menu
Development News Edition

India U-16 boys get tough draw in AFC U-16 Championships

The four semi-finalists of the competition will earn a direct qualification to FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2021. India qualified for the U-16 Finals when they finished as Group B champions in Tashkent from a pool which had Uzbekistan (hosts), Bahrain and Turkmenistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:29 IST
India U-16 boys get tough draw in AFC U-16 Championships

In a tough draw, India were on Thursday clubbed with heavyweights such as Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan in Group C for this year's AFC U-16 Championships. The official draw for the tournament -- scheduled from September 16 to October 3 in Bahrain -- was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur. The four semi-finalists of the competition will earn a direct qualification to FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2021.

India qualified for the U-16 Finals when they finished as Group B champions in Tashkent from a pool which had Uzbekistan (hosts), Bahrain and Turkmenistan. The Indian colts finished with seven points from three matches scoring 11 goals, while conceding 1. This is India's third consecutive qualification in the AFC U-16 finals, and ninth overall.

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes stated that the "boys are looking forward" to the challenge. "I don't like to pre-empt any expectations prior to the start of the competition. At this level all the teams are tough to play against. We as a team have improved over the years. I'm sure that the boys – much like myself, are looking forward to it," he said.

The Indian boys had faced Uzbekistan in Tashkent in the qualifiers in 2019 where it had ended 1-1. "When we last played Uzbekistan in Uzbekistan, we discovered that they were such a composed side. There's a long gap between the qualifiers and the U-16 finals and it' understandable that they have had ample time and opportunity to improve as a team. But we are ready for the challenge," Fernandes maintained.

In the last edition in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, the U-16 boys stayed a win away from a direct qualification into the FIFA U-17 World Cup when they lost to Korea Republic by a solitary goal in the quarterfinals. That was India's second entry into the quarterfinals, the earlier being in 2002..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place Will the ninth season be ever renewed Fans are still waiting for that beautiful day when they will be delighted with the news on its renewal.Unfortun...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Super-spreader fears for Trumps Tulsa rallySeveral U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections, days before a planned campaign rally for President...

Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the partys base during the coronavirus pandemi...

UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Two of Britains largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyds of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020