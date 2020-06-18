Left Menu
Development News Edition

CA Job Cuts: Batting coach Graeme Hick removed, confirms Langer

Batting coach Graeme Hick became the biggest casualty of Cricket Australia's cost reduction drive, under which 40 more staffers were laid off as the body grappled with a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's nothing he's done, it's more the impact of the cost cutting that we're doing because of the COVID situation," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:37 IST
CA Job Cuts: Batting coach Graeme Hick removed, confirms Langer

Batting coach Graeme Hick became the biggest casualty of Cricket Australia's cost reduction drive, under which 40 more staffers were laid off as the body grappled with a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hick, a former England batsman, is the most notable among those handed the pink slip.

"It's a really tough call. It's nothing he's done, it's more the impact of the cost cutting that we're doing because of the COVID situation," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'. "We'll all have to adapt and again hopefully one of my strengths in the past has been able to adapt to different situations and I'll have to lead the way. That's the most important thing about leadership is that you walk the talk," said Langer.

Led by interim chief executive Nick Hockley, who replaced Kevin Roberts after his resignation on Tuesday, Cricket Australia came out with a plan on Wednesday that it believes will ensure "long-term sustainability and growth of the game." This included cutting bonuses of its senior management, removing 40 more staffers and "pause" international tours for the country's A teams in a cost reduction effort to deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Cricket Australia, under Roberts, had decided to furlough about 80 per cent of staff at head office at 20 per cent salary amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place Will the ninth season be ever renewed Fans are still waiting for that beautiful day when they will be delighted with the news on its renewal.Unfortun...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Super-spreader fears for Trumps Tulsa rallySeveral U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections, days before a planned campaign rally for President...

Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the partys base during the coronavirus pandemi...

UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Two of Britains largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyds of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020