Report: Some NFL coaches want season delayed

Of the three unnamed NFL head coaches Werder queried, one suggested a delay to the start of the season and another completely doubted the league could play in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks. The third coach, per Werder, said the situation was "scary." The coaches were reached by Werder after Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus. Commissioner Roger Goodell said NFL teams and players must accept that some level of risk exists due to the virus, sharing the sentiment of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:52 IST
Some NFL coaches want the 2020 regular season delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's Ed Werder reported. Of the three unnamed NFL head coaches Werder queried, one suggested a delay to the start of the season and another completely doubted the league could play in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The third coach, per Werder, said the situation was "scary." The coaches were reached by Werder after Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said NFL teams and players must accept that some level of risk exists due to the virus, sharing the sentiment of NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "So positive tests are going to happen," Goodell told ESPN.com. "The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel."

In a Thursday interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doubted football could take place in 2020 without the NFL adopting a "bubble" environment similar to the NBA and Major League Soccer. --Field Level Media

