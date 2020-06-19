Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has been ordered to pay his former club Barcelona 6.7 million euros ($7.51 million) after losing a lawsuit over an unpaid bonus, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday. Neymar moved from Barca to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros in 2017 but took the La Liga side to court over the terms of the last contract he signed with them a year earlier, claiming he was entitled to 43.6 million euros.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:51 IST
Soccer-Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has been ordered to pay his former club Barcelona 6.7 million euros ($7.51 million) after losing a lawsuit over an unpaid bonus, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.

Neymar moved from Barca to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros in 2017 but took the La Liga side to court over the terms of the last contract he signed with them a year earlier, claiming he was entitled to 43.6 million euros. "Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the verdict announced today in relation to the lawsuit involving FC Barcelona and the player Neymar Jr regarding the amount of the signing bonus in the final renewal of the player’s contract," said the club's statement.

"The ruling has fully dismissed the player’s claim for payment of 43.6 million euros, and has accepted a large part of the defence presented by FC Barcelona, as a result of which the player must return 6.7 million euros to the club. "Since the player’s representative is entitled to appeal this decision, the club shall continue to fervently defend its legitimate interests."

Neymar's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. Despite their long-running legal dispute, Barca tried to sign Neymar last year and the player even stopped training with PSG in order to try and force through the move, prompting angry protests from the French side's supporters.

The move eventually broke down, with PSG's sporting director Leonardo claiming Barca failed to meet their asking price for the forward, who formed a world-beating attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez between 2014 and 2017. ($1 = 0.8919 euros)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant labourer commits suicide in UP after argument with wife

A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house here following a heated argument with his wife, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Vijay Nagar locality of Khaga area on Thur...

Former RBI Guv Urjit Patel named NIPFP chairman

New Delhi, Jun 19 PTI&#160;Former&#160;Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel&#160;will take charge as chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy NIPFP from June 22, the economic think tank said on FridayPatel will replace V...

India-China border standoff should be resolved through dialogue: Former Tripura CM

CPI-M politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has suggested that the India-China border standoff should be resolved through proper dialogue between both nations. Sarkar was addressing an event organised by the Centre...

R1.135billion relief fund to taxi industry to COVID-19 response

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced R1.135 billion relief package to the countrys taxi industry in an effort to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the sector.Addressing reporters on Friday, the Minister said reachin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020