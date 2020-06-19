Left Menu
Report: Alex Zanardi seriously injured again on handbike

La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a “road accident” in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes. Repubblica says the accident involved a “heavy vehicle." The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:17 IST
Report: Alex Zanardi seriously injured again on handbike

Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has reportedly been seriously injured again. La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a “road accident” in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes.

Repubblica says the accident involved a “heavy vehicle." The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion. Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment. AP BS BS.

