Seahawks rookie TE Parkinson recovering from foot surgery

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson sustained a fractured foot during a workout earlier this month, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Parkinson broke the fifth metatarsal on his foot while running routes.

Parkinson underwent surgery to repair the Jones fracture on June 2, the same day the team announced that he signed his rookie contract. The Seahawks selected the 6-foot-7 Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He recorded 48 receptions for 589 yards and a touchdown as a junior last season at Stanford.

Parkinson joins free-agent addition Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister, Will Dissly, Luke Willson, Tyler Mabry, and Dominick Wood-Anderson as tight ends on the Seattle roster.