Na'Vi, Vitality move on in BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 03:31 IST
Natus Vincere and Team Vitality earned lower-bracket wins Friday to remain alive in the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event. Na'Vi produced a 2-1 win over G2 Esports, and Vitality swept Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, the winners advancing to a Saturday matchup against one another.

Earlier Saturday, FaZe Clan will oppose Complexity Gaming in the winners-bracket final. The winner of that match will head to the Sunday final, while the loser will meet the Na'Vi-Vitality winner on Sunday in search of the other title-round berth. The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January. The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

On Friday, Na'Vi won 12 consecutive rounds against G2 en route to claiming the first map, Mirage, by a 16-3 count. Na'Vi led 10-9 on Train before G2 captured seven of the last eight rounds for a 16-11 victory.

On the final map, Nuke, Na'Vi jumped out to a 9-2 lead and prevailed 16-13. Ukraine's Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev was the star of the match, finishing with 71 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Bosnia's Nemanja "huNter-" Kovac topped G2 with 56 kills while he and France's Kenny "kennyS" Schrub led the team with plus-2 kill-death differentials.

Hot starts propelled Vitality past NiP. Vitality led 6-0 on Mirage en route to a 16-9 victory, then moved in front 6-0 on Dust II and won 16-13. Richard "shox" Papillon led Vitality's all-French roster with 52 kills and a plus-26 kill-death differential. Fredrik "REZ" Sterner and Tim "nawwk" Jonasson paced NiP's all-Swedish squad with 35 kills apiece.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points: 1. $335,000, 2,400 points

2. $65,000, 1,200 points 3. $30,000, 900 points

4. $20,000, 600 points 5-6. $15,000, 300 points -- G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $10,000, 150 points -- ENCE, OG --Field Level Media

