Owners reject MLBPA's latest bid, refuse to counteroffer

The MLBPA, however, countered with a plan for a 70-game season, leading to Friday's reported rejection by the owners.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 06:40 IST
Major League Baseball owners will not counter the players' proposal for a 70-game season, the MLB Players Association announced Friday, once again leaving the start of the 2020 season very much in limbo. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, owners will hold discussions this weekend to determine their next steps. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that players likely will vote Saturday on whether to accept the owners' latest proposal, one that called for a 60-game regular season.

MLBPA said in a statement Friday night, "MLB has informed the Association that it will no longer respond to our latest proposal and will not play more than 60 games. Our Executive Board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, Players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible." The news is the latest of an ongoing saga that has seen numerous counterproposals and reports of progress toward a deal soon followed by news that the two sides again seem far apart. Last Saturday, the players rejected the owners' proposal for a reported 72-game season, then added they believed further negotiations would be futile.

"Tell us when and where" the season will begin, the players' statement that day concluded. But on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark met in Phoenix, with Manfred stating afterward, "We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents."

According to reports, the owners' offer on the table at that time was for 60 games with the players receiving full prorated salaries. The MLBPA, however, countered with a plan for a 70-game season, leading to Friday's reported rejection by the owners. The impasse leaves the players with two options: Accept the owners' 60-game offer with a promise not to file a grievance, or reject the offer and force Manfred to implement his own schedule, per a March agreement between the two sides. In that case, the players could still file a grievance in an attempt to pursue more money.

Heyman reported that if the latter happens, Manfred is planning on setting a schedule in the range of 50-60 games. --Field Level Media

