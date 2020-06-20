French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

Left Menu
French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. The French government called off the country's 2019-20 soccer season on April 28 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:20 IST
French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup final at the end of July and for the resumption of top-tier Ligue 1 play at the end of August.

The federation's executive committee will discuss the new measures and the specifics of the new calendar on Monday. The French government called off the country's 2019-20 soccer season on April 28 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

