Steelers' Heyward 'pessimistic' about Hall of Fame game

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward publicly expressed doubt if the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game will be played.Heyward, who is the team's representative on the NFL Players Association, shared his thoughts about the possibility of the Steelers' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys being played on Aug. 6 with respect to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's just my point of view," Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Steelers' Heyward 'pessimistic' about Hall of Fame game
"It's just my point of view," Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "But I think the Hall of Fame Game is probably out. We talk so much about safety. Why would we want to expose two teams to an extra game a week early? Plus, I think there is a rule that says you need 47 days of activity before you get to the first game. ... I'd say I'm pretty pessimistic." Heyward, 31, is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound athlete who has asthma, which places him in a higher risk group for the respiratory virus.

While the NFL hasn't made an official statement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week that it's "highly unlikely" that the game in Canton will have fans in attendance. The event typically draws a crowd of more than 20,000 people. The Hall of Fame museum, which shut its doors on March 16 due to the pandemic, reopened to the public last week with attendance restricted and extensive social-distancing protocols in place.

