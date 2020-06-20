Left Menu
Report: Clippers signing Noah for rest of season

The Los Angeles Clippers will sign centre Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday. The 35-year-old veteran signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers two days before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to shut down on March 11. That deal was due to expire next week, per the report.

Noah hasn't played in the NBA this season. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Noah spent his first nine seasons (2007-16) with the Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season.

Noah also spent part of two seasons with the New York Knicks during his 12 NBA seasons. He has averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 667 career games (512 starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. The Clippers were 44-20 and in second place in the Western Conference at the time of the hiatus. They are part of the NBA's planned 22-team restart in Orlando, Fla., scheduled for late July.

--Field Level Media

