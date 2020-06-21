NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr Thom Mayer.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practising together in private workouts," Mayer wrote. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. "We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

Several quarterbacks around the league have organized recent group workouts, including the New York Giants' Daniel Jones, the New York Jets' Sam Darnold and the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo. Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals invited 20 teammates to Dallas for workout sessions scheduled to start Sunday.

--Field Level Media