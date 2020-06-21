Browns add two women to scouting staff

The Cleveland Browns added two female scouts to their staff, The Plain Dealer reported. Riley Hecklinski will be a full-time scouting assistant in the research department. Kathleen Wood will be a scouting fellow.

Hecklinski played softball at Indiana State. She was a scout for the Senior Bowl, a scouting fellow and intern for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, and worked on the recruiting staff at Kansas, according to the report. --Field Level Media