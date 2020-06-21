Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:07 PM EDT on Sunday, June 21

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:07 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

AUTORACING-NASCAR-TALLADEGA, Field Level Media - -

Zanardi stable but still at risk following bike crash Former Formula One driver and paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi remained in serious but stable condition on Sunday after sustaining severe head injuries following a crash on his handbike in Italy.

AUTORACING-F1-ZANARDI, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL Report: Players plan to vote Sunday on MLB proposal

Major League Baseball players plan to vote Sunday on the most recent return-to-play proposal, ESPN reported. BASEBALL-MLB-MLBPA-VOTE, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State lands international prospect Jakimovski Macedonian Andrej Jakimovski, one of the most sought-after international prospects, will play at Washington State.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WSU-JAKIMOVSKI, Field Level Media - -

St. John's Figueroa transferring to Oregon St. John's forward LJ Figueroa is transferring to Oregon, he announced on social media.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ORE-SJU-FIGUEROA-TRANSFER, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Coverage of final-round play of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

GOLF-PGA-RBC-HERITAGE, Field Level Media - -

Ryu donates first-place prize money to virus relief funds So-yeon Ryu pledged to donate her prize money of approximately $206,000 to coronavirus relief funds after winning the Korea Women's Open on Sunday in Incheon, South Korea.

GOLF-LPGA-RYU-Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Vanessa Bryant sends Father's Day message to Kobe

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to post a touching Father's Day message to her late husband. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-VANESSA-BRYANT, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Browns add two women to scouting staff The Cleveland Browns added two female scouts to their staff, The Plain Dealer reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-SCOUTS, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of Sunday events:

Dota -- Beyond Epic - China event ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League

Rage Valorant Japan Invitational League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring Split (China)

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Finals - Europe

Dota -- Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS event G2 Esports Valorant Invitational

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Spring Finals - Americas Call of Duty League, Week 10 -- Paris "home" series

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split Overwatch League, Week 20