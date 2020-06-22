Reports: Player vote delayed again

A vote by Major League Baseball players on whether to accept the owners' latest proposal to play the 2020 season has again been delayed, multiple outlets reported Sunday, though when the vote will take place -- and the exact parameters of the owners' proposal -- remain in flux. ESPN reported Sunday morning that the players were expected to vote on the owners' proposal later in the day. But numerous reports surfaced later in the day that the vote had yet to take place, with COVID-19 apparently the main sticking point.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the players halted the vote on the owners' latest proposal -- a 60-game season with fully prorated salaries -- because "there may be a modified proposal submitted Monday." MLB Network's Jon Heyman added: "MLB players are delaying the vote a bit today as MLB is suggesting it's willing to make a couple changes in light of recent COVID cases. Sides are in contact and situation is fluid. Players are concerned that if this year is canceled owners end up reaping the benefits in '21."

And ESPN's Jeff Passan added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark offering to cancel expanded playoffs the universal designated hitter for 2021 (the owners' latest proposal had those elements in place for 2020 and '21). But, Passan added, "Players are concerned about giving up leverage of playoffs for naught." On Saturday, multiple reports indicated the MLB Players Association would delay voting on MLB's latest proposal while it collects further information on health and safety protocols as COVID-19 cases spike in a number of cities.

Recent positive coronavirus tests led to the temporary shutdown of training sites by MLB. Before MLB's action, the Philadelphia Phillies closed their Clearwater, Fla., campus after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Toronto Blue Jays shut their training site in nearby Dunedin, Fla., after a player exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

The season was scheduled to start March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the delay that has lasted nearly three months so far. MLB is expecting an answer from the MLBPA per a 60-game proposal with expanded playoffs. If the MLBPA turns down the offer, commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to implement a schedule, which would likely consist of somewhere between 50 and 60 games.

The union presented a 70-game proposal earlier this week, and MLB declined the offer. --Field Level Media