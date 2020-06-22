Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie cautious about scrapping 'Giteau Law'

"My view is if we had a Wallaby playing for the (Auckland) Blues for example, we get to see him playing against the best Aussies," said Rennie. "From a selection point of view that makes sense that you’d be able to do that."

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:53 IST
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie cautious about scrapping 'Giteau Law'

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is cautious about scrapping Australia's 'Giteau Law', which limits selection of overseas-based players to those with 60 test caps or more, fearing it may lead to an exodus of talent and harm the domestic game.

Media pundits have been calling on Australia to shelve the restriction after South Africa ditched a similar policy and went on to win World Cup in Japan with a squad laden with foreign-based players. Rennie, however, said the priority should remain on rewarding home-based players.

"My feeling is that the ideal scenarios are that we’re picking from within," he told reporters by video call on Monday. "If we do like South Africa did at the World Cup and you allow all your players to go overseas and you pick from anybody in the world, clearly you end up with a pretty good side in a World Cup year.

"But it’s going to encourage a lot of players to leave and chase the big money, knowing that they can still play for their country, which I think will have a detrimental effect on the quality of our Super Rugby and the development of players within that." However, Australia could look at extending eligibility to players based in New Zealand or Japan, he added, so long as they were playing in teams that faced Australian sides in whatever version of Super Rugby emerges post-COVID-19.

Super Rugby was abandoned last month after being suspended in March and there is uncertainty whether it will resume next year due to the pandemic. "My view is if we had a Wallaby playing for the (Auckland) Blues for example, we get to see him playing against the best Aussies," said Rennie.

"From a selection point of view that makes sense that you’d be able to do that."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020