Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antonio Conte still hopeful of Inter Milan winning Serie A

Antonio Conte has said that his side Inter Milan is still in with a chance of winning the Serie A.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:21 IST
Antonio Conte still hopeful of Inter Milan winning Serie A
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.. Image Credit: ANI

Antonio Conte has said that his side Inter Milan is still in with a chance of winning the Serie A. Currently, the side is placed in the third position in the Serie A standings.

Conte's remark came as Inter Milan defeated Sampdoria 2-1 on Sunday (local time). "We hope that we can achieve something extraordinary. It's true that we could've sealed it earlier by making more of our chances, but instead, we conceded at the first Samp attempt and got a little anxious. It was a good performance, anyway," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"I repeat, it's not a fitness issue, but when we have scoring opportunities and do not take them, which also happened in the Coppa Italia with Napoli, all it takes is one lucky ricochet and it's all up for grabs again. I hope these games will help us realise we must kill - in a sporting sense - the opponent and kill the game when we have the chance," he added. In the match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored for Milan in the first half.

Inter Milan is currently six points behind table-toppers Juventus. The side will next take on Sassuolo on Wednesday, June 24.

Following the clash against Sassuolo, Inter will then travel to Parma with tougher fixtures against Roma and Napoli to come in July. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Changing of guard at top German court signals de-escalation for ECB

Changes to the composition of Germanys top court are likely to make it less confrontational towards the European Central Bank following a ruling about bond purchases that sent shockwaves around Europe, according to two sources close to the ...

Goa Health Minister expresses condolence over state's first COVID-19 death

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday expressed his condolence to the family of an 85-year-old man, the first person who has been succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem in North Goa district. Rane tweeted, Deeply saddened to inform that a...

Glenmark Becomes the First Pharmaceutical Company in India to Receive Regulatory Approval for Oral Antiviral Favipiravir, for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19

- Manufacturing and marketing approval granted as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India - The approvals restricted use entails responsible medication use where every pat...

India-based JBM Group produces pure electric buses equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast

HUZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- India-based JBM Group will partner with Microvast, a Chinese provider of fast-charging battery power systems, to produce pure electric buses. The 9 and 12-meter electric buses come equipped with fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020