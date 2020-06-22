Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2019, Shami became second Indian to take World Cup hat-trick

On this day last year, India pacer Mohammed Shami scalped hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian to do so in the 50-over World Cup after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:17 IST
On this day in 2019, Shami became second Indian to take World Cup hat-trick
India pacer Mohammed Shami.. Image Credit: ANI

On this day last year, India pacer Mohammed Shami scalped hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian to do so in the 50-over World Cup after former pacer Chetan Sharma, who bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition. Shami's exploits helped India register an 11-run win against Afganistan at Rose Bowl. Chasing a modest target of 225 runs, Afghanistan had a poor start and then lost two quick wickets in middle-order.

Asgar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi tried to build the inning but the former ended up losing his wicket to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Nabi kept the one-end and built brief partnerships with Najibullah Zadran (21) and Rashid Khan (14).

Shami bowled the final over of the inning and Nabi hit a boundary on the first delivery. But Nabi gave away an easy catch to Hardik Pandya at long-on on the third delivery which ended his 52-run inning. Shami then continued his sublime form and took another two wickets to complete his hat-trick as he bowled both Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman respectively.

The 29-year-old returned with figures of 4-40 in his 9.5 overs. Earlier, Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict India to 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted fifty overs after being asked to bowl first.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 67 while Kedar Jadhav amassed 52 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe flood situation in Assam and Bihar: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of severe flood situation. June 22, 2020 Flood Update Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar, NDMA tweeted.Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission CWC issue...

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020