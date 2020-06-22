Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merseyside derby watched by record 5m viewers on British TV

An average of five million people across Sky's channels watched Liverpool draw 0-0 with Everton, which was played on Sunday without supporters in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sky, which is owned by Comcast, said a peak of 5.5 million saw Liverpool move 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:43 IST
Merseyside derby watched by record 5m viewers on British TV

The Merseyside derby was the most-watched Premier League game ever on British television. An average of five million people across Sky's channels watched Liverpool draw 0-0 with Everton, which was played on Sunday without supporters in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky, which is owned by Comcast, said a peak of 5.5 million saw Liverpool move 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining. The government requested Sky made some games available for free due to fans also being unable to gather in other people's homes or pubs as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sky placed the game on a free-to-air entertainment channel, Pick, which attracted 1.9 million viewers. The majority still tuned into the the subscription Sky Sports channels. The previous record peak audience for a Premier League game in Britain was the 4.4 million who saw Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in 2012.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to President Donald Trumps tariffs on imported steel brought by an industry group that had argued that a key part of the law under which he imposed the duties violates the U.S. Consti...

Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases

Cricket South Africa CSA on Monday revealed that seven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after mass testing was conducted in the organisation. CSA conducted over 100 tests throughout the country on affiliate staff and so...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Kapil Nagar in doctor's suicide case

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case. Special Judge...

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020