Haryana CM Khattar condole demise of Goel

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday expressed their grief at the demise of legendary spinner Rajinder Goel. "I pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," the Chief Minister said in his condolence message. Hooda, a senior Congress leader, said tat Goel's death "was an irreparable loss to the sports world".

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:13 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday expressed their grief at the demise of legendary spinner Rajinder Goel. Goel, 77, breathed his last at his Rohtak residence on Sunday, after prolonged illness.

Khattar said he was saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner. "I pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.

Hooda, a senior Congress leader, said tat Goel's death "was an irreparable loss to the sports world". Meanwhile, former BCCI treasurer MP Pandove also condoled the death of Goel.

The 74-year-old Pandove played with him from his college and university days. Later on both played together for Southern Punjab and thereafter while Goel represented Delhi and later Haryana in Ranji Trophy, Pandove played against him for Punjab. "Goel's demise brings an end to the golden era of spin bowling in domestic cricket." PTI SUN KHS KHS KHS.

