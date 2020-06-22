Left Menu
Development News Edition

German league predicts lean times for clubs as TV rights dip

The German Football League said that the new four-season contract for 2021-25 was worth about 4.4 billion euros ($4.95 billion) over four years, down slightly from the 4.64 billion ($5.22 billion) in the previous deal. Comcast Corp.-owned Sky will show all games on Saturdays, making up the bulk of the league's output, but loses the rights to Sunday games.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:26 IST
German league predicts lean times for clubs as TV rights dip

German soccer clubs may have to cut costs after a slight fall in the value of the domestic broadcast rights for the top two men's divisions and economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, league CEO Christian Seifert said Monday. The German Football League said that the new four-season contract for 2021-25 was worth about 4.4 billion euros ($4.95 billion) over four years, down slightly from the 4.64 billion ($5.22 billion) in the previous deal.

Comcast Corp.-owned Sky will show all games on Saturdays, making up the bulk of the league's output, but loses the rights to Sunday games. The DAZN streaming service will show Friday and Sunday games, with nine games on another broadcaster, Sat 1. Amazon had shown some games in recent weeks since the league restarted last month, but is not among the broadcasters for 2021-25.

“For some that will mean that they have to tighten their belts,” Seifert said, referring to the TV deal and also other factors leading to lower incomes for clubs during the pandemic. Seifert said the deal was concluded in “a very, very special situation” and that the overall value of the deal was “still a lot of money” which would eventually prove to be competitive with other European leagues. There was an 85% surge in the value of the domestic rights in the auctions for the last four-year cycle in 2016.

Germany was the first major European soccer nation to sell domestic TV rights during the coronavirus pandemic. The sale came after Germany had led the way as the first of the top European leagues to resume play during the pandemic. All games since the May 16 restart have taken place in empty stadiums.

The Bundesliga has one more round of games Saturday, while other countries like England and Spain have only recently begun their restarted seasons. Also Monday, Formula One announced a “long term” deal to make Sky the exclusive broadcaster in Germany from 2021. No financial details were immediately available for the agreement, under which Sky will still show highlights packages and four complete races each season.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 Bangladeshi nationals flee transit camp in Alwar Central Jail; search underway

Four Bangladeshi nationals escaped from a transit camp of the Alwar Central Jail in Rajasthan on Monday, officials saidThe inmates scaled the walls of the facility using a rope and police teams were formed to look for them, they said. Fore...

Ladakh face-off part of China's 'expansionist strategy': Tibetan leader

Condemning the recent killing of 20 Indian soldiers during a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, Tibetan government-in-exile President Lobsang Sangay on Monday said that it is a part of Chinas expansionist strategy. This ...

FROM THE FIELD: Painting the post-pandemic world in Senegal

A group of mural artists in Senegal is painting its vision of how the world may look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, whilst providing important information about how, in the meantime, to stay safe from the deadly virus.Ten muralists f...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan ad agency Dentsu teams up to promote esportsJapans largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc said on Monday it was partnering with the newly established Global Esports Federation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020