Alex Antetokounmpo opts to play in Spain

Alex Antetokounmpo shunned the NBA G League and college options to play for UCAM Murcia in Spain next season."I want to become a pro as soon as possible.I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball, and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:07 IST
Alex Antetokounmpo shunned the NBA G League and college options to play for UCAM Murcia in Spain next season. Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, announced his decision Monday via Instagram.

Antetokounmpo graduated from Dominican High School in Wisconsin and had offers from DePaul and Green Bay. He announced in May he was planning to play in Europe.

"I have decided to play in Europe," he said last month. "I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball, and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure, and I will evolve on every level."

