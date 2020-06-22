Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joining quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).

Named after the longtime Chicago Bears player, coach, and owner, the award is presented annually to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Frederick, 29, earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season after sitting out the 2018 campaign with Guillain-Barre syndrome, an auto-immune disease that attacks the nervous system.

The Cowboys' 2013 first-round draft pick announced his retirement in March after starting all 96 games during his six seasons on the field. "I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high," Frederick said in his retirement announcement.